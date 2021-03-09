PATRIOTIC Front national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa says the donations of cement he made to a Catholic Church in Chililabombwe District was consistent with the guidance he issued. On Sunday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila led party members into donating over K300,000 cash at St Pius Catholic Church in Chililabombwe. At the same event, Musukwa also donated 500 pockets of cement worth K70,000, pledged to buy a bus and further donated K10,000 cash. Last month, Musukwa, however, had told party members that President Edgar Lungu was disturbed by the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.