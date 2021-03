LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has clarified that his “being an MP is nice because they give you a chi Range Rover remarks”, were made before he decided to run in Matero, adding that his political rivals edited the video to distort his words. And Sampa says unlike a stone, he is not rigid and that is why he exercises his right to change his mind at any given moment. In a letter to the News Diggers Editor, Monday, Sampa said the story which appeared in the March 22 edition of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.