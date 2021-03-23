POLICE have arrested and detained Choma Mayor Javan Simoloka and his Mazabuka counterpart Vincent Lilanda over the alleged abduction of Perunah and Miltone Hatembo. In January this year, the Lusaka High Court threw out a case in which the Hatembos were challenging UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s acquisition and possession of a farm in Kalomo District. The dual was however reported missing recently, leading police into an operation which has resulted in the arrest of the Choma Mayor and his Mazabuka counterpart. Confirming the development, lawyer representing the two mayors Corneilas...



