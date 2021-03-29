HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says the COVID-19 vaccine programme will be done cautiously on a voluntary basis and in a phased manner, adding that there will be no mandatory vaccination. And Dr Chanda says Zambia has recorded 265 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. In a statement, Friday, Dr Chanda stated that the first pillar of initial vaccines to be rolled out under the COVAX mechanism would be AstraZeneca and subsequently the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which would be free. He stated that COVAX would cover 20 per cent...



