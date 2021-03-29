UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the opposition party has abolished the rule which only allowed those who had been members for two years to contest on the UPND ticket, saying even new comers are now eligible. And Mweetwa says Chishimba Kambwili’s recent pronouncements have undermined the fight against corruption. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says he will most likely not re-contest the Choma Central seat because he wants to dedicate his efforts to ensuring that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema forms government. Addressing the media, Sunday, Mweetwa said anyone who wanted to contest...



