PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says the UPND are so desperate that they are willing to wait to adopt the PF-rejected aspiring MPs for the forthcoming August 12 polls. And Chama says members who will rush to join the UPND or stand as independents in the upcoming election would prove that they are not loyal members, a situation he claims will shorten their political life. Commenting on UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks that the UPND had abolished the rule, which only allowed those who had been members for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.