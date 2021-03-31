LIVINGSTONE Central UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere says the recently-enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Law of 2021 will be used as a campaign tool for the PF in the upcoming general election. And Jere has urged citizens to take keen interest in reading and understanding the contents of the controversial new law to avoid getting caught out by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), who will now be on the prowl for offenders. Last Friday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe announced that President Edgar...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.