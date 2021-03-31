THE kwacha’s severe depreciation against major currency convertibles has reduced Oil Marketing Companies’ (OMCs) profits due to the increased cost of importing fuel, says Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga. In an interview, Dr Mubanga disclosed that the kwacha’s continued depreciation and high oil prices on the international market meant that the OMCs in Zambia were heading towards drastically reduced profit margins. This is despite government’s move to zero-rate Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, while also having removed excise duty on the commodity to...



