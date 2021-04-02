THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has continued to probe Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji after summoning him for questioning to establish the source of funds he used to buy his US$1.4 million helicopter in December 2020. And a News Diggers investigation has revealed that Malanji funds his procurement transactions using a company called Gibson Power Supplies, which he owns and controls, and the Kitwe-based Royal Gibson Hotels, which he used on the helicopter purchase. The investigation has also revealed that the minister receives millions of kwacha from a named Middle...



