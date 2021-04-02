PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should not waste time writing to regional bodies like SADC and the AU over alleged electoral malpractices, but just concede defeat in the August 12 general election. Commenting on Hichilema’s letter to the African Union and SADC over what he claimed was the “unfair manner in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducted the voter registration process,” Musukwa said Hichilema did not have the numbers to win. “Clearly, from the opposition leader, instead of postulating and dramatizing,...



