PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu fears that if money remains a basis upon which Zambians elect people to public office, then very soon a drug dealer will become the President of the country. Hamududu also says one cannot be participating in elections with a very unclear manifesto, or even without one. Hamududu says winning an election without offering clear policies to voters is synonymous with fraud. He confirmed that he will contest as the President of Zambia in August this year. Hamududu, an economist, is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.