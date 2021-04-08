President Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THOSE of you who want to stand in the coming elections must respect the people wish, if they don’t want you then it’s not your time, says President Edgar Lungu. And President Lungu says he will begin the process of handing over power after his “tour of duty” comes to an end in 2026. Meanwhile, the President says Zambians will vote for him because he is humble. Speaking when he filed his party nomination at the secretariat, Wednesday, President Lungu noted that people would only be voted for if they...