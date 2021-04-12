National Guidance and National Religious Affairs permanent secretary Howard Sikwela officiates at the national church and religious bodies/State dialogue platform at Government Complex in Lusaka on August 13, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of National Guidance and Religious Affairs permanent secretary Rev Howard Sikwela says the Church Empowerment Fund is not a form of corruption because no one will monitor who the beneficiaries will vote for in the coming election. Commenting on Archbishop Teleshpore Mpundu’s remarks that the Church Empowerment Fund was a blatant form of corruption, Rev Sikwela said the fund was not a bribe but a method of empowering churches that had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s far from being corruption, as some people may want to think....