President Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says politics in Zambia are nomadic in nature and politicians are expected to move from one party to another whenever they feel that they are going through a tough time. And President Lungu says public servants should not be afraid of being given a corruption tag when implementing government programmes, as long as they know that they are doing the right thing. Speaking when he opened the PF national general conference, President Lungu said politicians don’t have parties they call home. “The politics of this country have...