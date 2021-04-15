HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda yesterday led health workers in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. And Dr Chanda says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, United States Embassy interim Charge d’Affaire David Young has advised Zambians to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During the launch of the national COVID-19 vaccination program in Zambia, Wednesday, Dr Chanda volunteered to be the first one to be vaccinated and further urged health workers to emulate him. He also urged all eligible persons in the country to take...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.