THE South African government has lifted the entry ban of 52 Zambians who were facing a five year entry ban into that country for allegedly over staying after their visas expired during the COVID 19 lockdown last year. According to a statement issued by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali, Wednesday, the 52 were part of the 89 Zambians who were facing a five year entry ban into South Africa. “The South African government through its Ministry of Home...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.