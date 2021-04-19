TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it will be tracking political party campaign spending ahead of the August elections. Speaking at the launch of the 2021 elections interventions, Friday, TIZ president Sampa Kalungu noted that excessive spending during campaigns had the potential to influence a political vote and also carried potential elements of possible electoral corruption. “TIZ will be tracking political party campaign spending, as excessive spending has the potential to influence a political vote and carries potential elements of possible electoral corruption. TIZ is interested in how political campaign spending,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.