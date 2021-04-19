Higher education Minister Nkandu Luo with Lands Minister Jean Kapata (r ) at Lusaka High Court shortly after showing solidarity to Lusaka Central Member of Parliament and Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe who returning her seat which was nullified by the High Court on October 31, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT in partnership with the United Nations in Zambia will on April 21, this year, hold a virtual High-Level dialogue aimed at increasing women’s participation in the electoral processes. In a statement, Friday, Office of the Vice-President Permanent Secretary for administration Stephen Mwansa stated that the dialogue would also tackle other issues affecting women in the electoral system. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Office of the Vice-President, in partnership with the United Nations in Zambia, will on April 21, 2021 hold a virtual High-Level Dialogue aimed...