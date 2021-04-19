GOVERNMENT in partnership with the United Nations in Zambia will on April 21, this year, hold a virtual High-Level dialogue aimed at increasing women’s participation in the electoral processes. In a statement, Friday, Office of the Vice-President Permanent Secretary for administration Stephen Mwansa stated that the dialogue would also tackle other issues affecting women in the electoral system. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Office of the Vice-President, in partnership with the United Nations in Zambia, will on April 21, 2021 hold a virtual High-Level Dialogue aimed...
