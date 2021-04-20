HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has dismissed claims that the ruling party wants to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, stating that the said claims are just concoctions meant to gain political mileage. Speaking on Hot FM’s ‘Hot breakfast show’, Monday, Kampyongo also disputed allegations by UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa that the PF was attempting to poison Hichilema. “Those allegations [that the PF intends to poison Hakainde Hichilema] are baseless. They are not factual. They are creating their own lies and believing them. And it’s so surprising, because two days...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.