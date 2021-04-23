HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says 31 percent of health workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And Dr Chanda says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,800 tests conducted. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Chanda said the percentage rate of teachers, religious and traditional leaders vaccinated remained at three percent, while that of civic leaders remained at eight percent. He stated that the cumulative number of people vaccinated stood at 6,495. “Today, we operationalise the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as approved by...



