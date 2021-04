JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says the Patriotic Front has decided to reduce the age for youths to own land from 21 to 18 years. Speaking during a PF Interactive Forum, Thursday, Lubinda said the recently launched PF manifesto was not only empowering, but also youth focused. “We also say why is it that you have to wait until you are 40 for you to get land? We have decided that starting now, the age for youths to acquire land shall be reduced from 21 years to 18 years. Let the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.