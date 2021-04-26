VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says there has been less development in some rural areas in the past five years because people have selected representatives that do not want to work with government. Speaking to village headmen in Mwinilunga District of North Western Province, Saturday, Vice-President Wina said there was less development because village headmen and government did not work together. “It is very important that we meet you whenever we come to the district, because you represent the people. You represent the villages, you represent the communities. That is why President...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.