Vice president Inonge Wina during the commemoration of declaration of Zambia as a Christian at Mulungushi international Conference Center in Lusaka on December 29,2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says she does not see any reason why government should not support the Church with the COVID-19 empowerment response fund, if funds are available. And Vice-President Wina says the opposition UPND is not interested in seeing development in the country because they oppose every decision made by government. Speaking when she met religious leaders in Kasempa District, North-Western Province on Sunday, Vice-President Wina said although government was condemned over the COVID-19 empowerment response fund, she didn’t see any reason why they should not assist the church if...