MINES Minister Richard Musukwa has charged that PF cannot waste K6 million on an unprincipled person like UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa to convince him to ditch UPND to join the ruling party. Reacting to Mweetwa’s claims that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale and Musukwa were offering him money to defect to the PF, Musukwa said PF did not need to pay anyone to join the party because the ruling party was already attractive. He added that Mweetwa would remain standing alone as several UPND members...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.