EU representative to COMESA Ambassador Jacek Jankowski addresses journalists during the signing ceremony of the COMESA Institutional Capacity Building Program in Lusaka on December 16, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE European Union (EU) says it is scheduled to deploy an election observation mission to Zambia in July. According to a statement issued by EU press information officer Delot Namambo, Friday, EU’s Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA Jacek Jankowski said only transparent, credible and inclusive elections allow for a peaceful transition of power. He said this when he met President Edgar Lungu together with the Ambassadors of EU Member States (Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Sweden). “The EU Election Observation Mission, scheduled to deploy in early July,...