President Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the challenge that Zambia faces is that a group of losers always fail to accept election results. And President Lungu says the fight against corruption has lost the faith because when investigative wings take suspects to court, what comes out is something contrary to what they tell him when they are making an arrest. Speaking when he met European Ambassadors, Friday, President Lungu said there were rumblings being made that the ruling Patriotic Front had already rigged the August elections. “The challenge we face in this...