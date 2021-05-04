Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says the burning of the opposition party’s regalia was unfortunate and that if not stopped, it could trigger revenge. And Mwenye has noted that if the ruling party uses violence as an electoral tactic, then other political parties will follow. Responding to a press query, Mwenye said violence should be condemned unconditionally. “There have been reports of opposition party regalia being grabbed from businesses who were simply engaged to print them! We have seen videos of these things being burnt. These images make...