THE Patriotic Front has adopted former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma to stand in Zambezi West Constituency in North Western Province. The party has further adopted Serenje MMD member of parliament Maxwell Kabanda to stand on the PF ticket in the Constituency and Tutwa Ngulube for Kabwe Central. Speaking at a press briefing, Monday, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila who announced adopted candidates for Southern, Central and North Western Provinces appealed to candidates that were not adopted to remain loyal to the party and President Edgar Lungu. “I wish to inform...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.