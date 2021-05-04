POLICE Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the police have instituted investigations into a video that has gone viral in which some people were burning the opposition UPND’s campaign material. In a viral video, unknown people were seen burning UPND regalia while hurling expletives that the opposition leader would never rule the country. But in a statement, Monday, Katongo said the regalia was grabbed from a woman who was scheduled to deliver them to clients. She said it was criminal to temper with, alter, damage or deface any campaign material for another...
