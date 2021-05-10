KBF and Felix Mutati should ask HH if they think it’s that easy to remove President Edgar Lungu, even now HH is shivering, says Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube. Commenting on the formation of a pact which includes Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati and two other political parties, Ngulube said the pact could not even gunner 100,000 votes. He added that KBF and Mutati were “lame ducks” and that he did not see any chance of them forming government...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.