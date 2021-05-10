UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with Kelvin Fube at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, former finance minister Felix Mutati and other opposition leaders have endorsed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections. The other political party leaders who have endorsed Hichilema are Movement for Change and Equality president Kaluba Simuyemba and Zambians Empowerment and Development party leader Ernest Mwansa Speaking during the formation of the alliance, Sunday, Hichilema said he was humbled to have been selected to lead the alliance between UPND and “The Zambia We Want” movement in the upcoming general election. He...