THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has discouraged the holding of rallies by political parties during campaigns as they are super spreaders of the COVID-19 virus. Speaking during the presentation of the ECZ Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 in the 2021 general elections, Tuesday, ECZ director operations Royd Katongo said political parties should instead use alternative medium of communication such as Zoom to disseminate their information. “We all know how we have been conducting our campaigns, how political parties and candidates have been conducting campaigns, huge rallies. The technical committee...



