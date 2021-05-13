United States of America embassy Charge’ D’ Affairs David Young (r) with British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley at the launch of the Economic Recovery Program (ERP) 2020-2023 by President Edgar Lungu at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SIX Embassies and High Commissions accredited to Zambia say as the campaign period begins, all political parties and candidates should be afforded equal rights and protections. In a joint statement, Wednesday, the Embassies and High Commissions of the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan and Switzerland, said they looked forward to an election process that would further strengthen and consolidate Zambia’s parliamentary democracy. “As the election campaign begins, we encourage an electoral process that is free, fair, and absent of violence. All parties and candidates should be...