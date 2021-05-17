PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected to file in his nomination as presidential candidate for the ruling Patriotic Front, alongside his running mate, ahead of the August general elections. And Vice-President Inonge Wina has withdrawn from the Presidential running mate race, saying she has opted to take a different role in the country’s political arena. In thanking her, President Lungu who yesterday kept everyone guessing about his next choice of running mate expressed gratitude to Vice-President Wina for the services rendered to the country and noted that her term would...



