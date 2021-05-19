Economic Freedom Fighters Kasonde Mwenda addresses journalists shortly after filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati has officially withdrawn from the presidential race after paying K95,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). And the Commission yesterday sent away supporters from the Leadership Movement Party because they were clad in military regalia saying it might promote violence. Meanwhile, People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), New Heritage Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Zambia United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) and the Leadership Movement parties have successfully filed their nominations save for NAREP who did not have the required documents....