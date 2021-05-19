THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has launched a Workers’ Manifesto which has been developed as a culmination of work to foster national development, trade union unity, solidarity and transformation. Speaking during the official launch of the document, Tuesday, ZCTU president Chishimba Nkole said the workers’ manifesto was the building block on which the workers’ aspirations would be presented to various political players aspiring for public office. “The development of the workers’ manifesto has come at an opportune time when Zambia is holding General Elections. It is therefore the...



