UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses journalists shortly after filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 –

A MULTITUDES of people yesterday gathered outside Mulungushi International Conference Center to catch a glimpse of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as he filed his nomination alongside his running mate Mutale Nalumango. The process took about an hour and half for Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson Justice Esau Chulu to declare Hichilema and Nalumango validly nominated as presidential candidate and running mate respectively in the forthcoming general elections. Speaking to journalists after he filed his nominations, Hichilema said the process had been lengthy and charged that the Commission were under...