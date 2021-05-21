PATRIOTIC FRONT member Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the huge crowd of UPND supporters that escorted UPND president Hakainde Hichilema when he went to file in his nomination, was a makeshift one as it consisted of followers ferried from across the country. On Wednesday, business was brought to a standstill in the surrounding area of Mulungushi International Conference Centre by a multitude of UPND supporters that escorted Hichilema to file in his nominations. The supporters, with most of whom clad in UPND regalia and chanting ‘bally’ and ‘we want change’...
