UPND supporters outside Mulungushi waiting for their leader Hakainde Hichilema during the filing in of the presidential paper in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC FRONT member Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the huge crowd of UPND supporters that escorted UPND president Hakainde Hichilema when he went to file in his nomination, was a makeshift one as it consisted of followers ferried from across the country. On Wednesday, business was brought to a standstill in the surrounding area of Mulungushi International Conference Centre by a multitude of UPND supporters that escorted Hichilema to file in his nominations. The supporters, with most of whom clad in UPND regalia and chanting ‘bally’ and ‘we want change’...