ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu with ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano during the presidential filling in his nomination at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has denied allegations by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that there was pressure to disqualify him from contesting the forthcoming general elections. And the Commission has announced that 16 of the 20 aspiring presidential candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers while three have withdrawn from the race after paying K95,000. On Wednesday, Hichilema alleged that the Commission delayed to process his documents because they were under pressure to disqualify him. “Thank you to ECZ I know, and I think we all know the...