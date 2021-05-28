UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema says the alliance disagrees with President Edgar Lungu’s decision to ban campaigns while he pulls crowds himself. And UPND alliance co-chair Dr Ernest Mwansa says President Lungu does not have a right to tell the opposition how they should campaign. Commenting on President Lungu’s directive that the police should deal with any politician who would be seen conducting campaign rallies as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the August 12 elections, at a press briefing, Thursday, Hichilema said he disagreed with...