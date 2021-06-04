CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says the Chinese government will donate 100,000 doses of Sinopham COVID-19 Vaccine to Zambia. Speaking at the close of the media tour of Chinese firms in Zambia, Ambassador Jie said the doses were expected to be in the country in the next 30 weeks. “The most effective way and the way of dealing with the pandemic is for the utilisation of vaccines. And to do that, the Chinese government has announced that we will support Zambia with a donation of 100,000 doses of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.