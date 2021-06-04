PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he has got something to point to the Zambian people regarding the developmental projects he has done. Speaking when he toured Chembe mini hospital, Thursday, President Lungu insisted that there was no finishing line to development. “This is what we are saying, universal health service delivery to all and then some are saying we have to change this game, it is not good enough’ so you have to ask yourself sontapo epo tulesonta (point where we are pointing). I keep emphasising during this tour of duty...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.