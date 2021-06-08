UPND Alliance member Dr Ernest Mwansa says the Patriotic Front’s definition of a level playing field is a mockery to Zambians. And Dr Mwansa says the Patriotic Front is a brutal dictatorship trying to stay in power. Last week Tuesday, when she met Special Representative of the Secretary General to the United Nations and Head of the African Union, Hanna Tetteh, Vice President Inonge Wina’s assured that the August election would reflect the people’s will and that government would ensure a level playing field going into the August election. But...



