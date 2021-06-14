FIRST Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda is unwell and admitted to Maina Soko Hospital Medical Centre, his office has revealed. In a statement, Monday, Office of the First President Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo said Dr Kaunda requested Zambians and the international community to pray for him. “The office and family of the First President wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia has been unwell and was admitted in hospital at Maina Soko Hospital Medical Centre. His Excellency Dr...



