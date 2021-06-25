FORMER Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Percy Chato has called on the Ministry of Health to disclose the statistics regarding COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities. And Chato who is also, UPND aspiring candidate for Bwacha Constituency says PF’s failure to sign the peace charter for political parties on Wednesday shows that the party is not committed to a peaceful campaign. In an interview, Thursday, Chato said the nation needed to know how correctional facilities were coping amidst the third wave of the pandemic. He said it was important for government...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.