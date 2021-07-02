COMMONWEALTH Secretary General Patricia Scotland has urged Zambians to stand united against violence, saying elections come and go but the country will stay on. And Scotland says it is important that political leaders are encouraged to publicly declare their commitment to abiding by the will of the people ahead of the August polls. Meanwhile, UN Zambia Resident Coordinator Dr Coumba Mar Gadio says the violence reported in different parts of the country relating to political campaigns is a threat to credible and peaceful elections. Speaking at the launch of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.