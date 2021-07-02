THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the Early Warning Early Response Project aimed at de-escalating violence during the 2021 general elections. The establishment of the Early Warning System and Early Warning Response project follows recommendations made in the Commission of Inquiry into the Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence in Zambia. Speaking during the virtual launch of the project, Thursday, UNDP Resident Representative Lionel Laurens said the system in line with its objective would strengthen the existing conflict prevention and management...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.