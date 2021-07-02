PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared Friday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 7, 2021 as non-working days as First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who died two weeks ago is put to rest. And President Lungu says several Heads of State and governments will be attending the state funeral of the first President today. Addressing the nation, Thursday evening, President Lungu said the state funeral would be by invitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wish to inform the nation that a state funeral will be held for Dr Kaunda tomorrow,...



