PF central committee member Stephen Kampyongo has accused Hakainde Hichilema of hiring foreigners to interfere with the August elections. Commenting on Hichilema’s remarks that the UPND was aware of PF’s intentions to manipulate the August elections, Kampyongo said the opposition leader was simply conceding defeat. “To start with, Hakainde Hichilema is simply conceding defeat in advance. We know that he is trying to do illegal things. He has hired chaps from outside the country who they want to come and put systems. PV tabulation is allowed but we are monitoring...



