FIRST Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche and his siblings have dragged government to court over the decision by Cabinet Office to bury Dr Kaunda’s remains at Embassy Park. Dr Kaunda who passed away three weeks ago is scheduled to be buried tomorrow, Wednesday, and thereafter be exhumed and reburied next to his wife, Betty Kaunda at his farm in New Kasama. Kaweche and his siblings who are represented by Simeza, Sangwa and Associates have cited the Secretary to the Cabinet as the respondent in his application for leave...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.